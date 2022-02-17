Northrop Grumman to Transport Multifaceted Research Materials Aboard 17th Resupply Mission to ISS

Northrop Grumman ’s February 19, 2022 commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station will include a host of research experiments and materials from several different organizations.

The voyage will carry over 15 research and technology-related investigations sponsored by the International Space Station from companies like Colgate-Palmolive, MicroQuin, as well as the University of Notre Dame, the defense and aerospace contractor said Thursday.

Colgate-Palmolive’s skincare line PCA Skin will be studying the effects of microgravity conditions on skin health biomarkers. Due to what’s understood to be an accelerated aging process in a microgravity environment, the companies hope to uncover some information on how to alter or prevent adverse earthbound skin deterioration.

From their payload aboard Northrop’s resupply mission, MicroQuin plans to administer an investigation involving 3D cell culture. The Boston, Massachusetts-based company will use microgravity’s unique ability to model human cell growth and activity in order to examine breast and prostate tumor lines. MicroQuin intends to gather cancer research in order to produce more acute combative drugs in the future.

The University of Notre Dame’s cargo will be the means for a bubble dynamics and nanostructured surfaces physical science experiment. This project ultimately is focused on refining or discovering procedures for water purification, as well as developing medical diagnostics.

The commercial resupply services mission, which is Northrop Grumman’s 17th, is slated to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on February 19, 2022. There are many more investigation payloads than the ones described aboard the flight.

