ICE Seeks Info on Consulting Services for Zero Trust Architecture Implementation

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has released a request for information on companies that can provide business technology and cybersecurity advisory services to support the implementation of a zero trust infrastructure.

ICE is interested in services aimed at visualizing zero trust reference architectures, explaining the capabilities required for designing such cybersecurity systems and assessing its existing access management technologies, according to a sources sought notice on SAM.gov.

The agency explained that zero trust is among the cybersecurity directives outlined in an Executive Order released on May 2021 that requires federal organizations to plan out how they will implement authentication and encryption.

