Dragos Sales Leader Randy Crow Talks Optimizing Federal Processes With Potomac Officers Club

Randy Crow , a sales leader for Dragos ’ eastern North America and U.S. federal government team, recently spoke with the Potomac Officers Club in an Executive Spotlight interview on his career highlights thus far, the guiding principles of his leadership style and his thoughts on optimizing federal processes. Crow is a software and cybersecurity industry veteran whose work with Dragos includes providing industrial asset identification, threat detection and cyber attack response support to federal customers.

“I set very high expectations of both myself and my team, and I don’t ask anyone to do something that I wouldn’t do myself,” Crow said of his leadership strategy. “Above all, I value trust, loyalty and collaboration.”

In this excerpt from his interview, Crow outlines the transformations he would like to see in the federal government across multiple focus areas:

“There are several areas in which I would enact changes across the federal landscape. In the financial area, I would centralize all of the wasted efforts on contract vehicles and promote enterprise arrangements over a broad set of technologies. In regards to ethics, I would establish a whistleblower capability to flag abuse by resellers and aggregators. I would change the source selection process by implementing a Value Add component for technically acceptable and low cost awards. Lastly, I would centralize all set asides and create a unified set of rules and regulations for all of them.”

