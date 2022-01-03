SPA Australia VP Mary Hill Awarded Bronze Commendation from Australian Defense Force; CEO William Vantine Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA) announced on Monday that Mary Hill , vice president and general manager for SPA’s Australia business unit, has been awarded a Bronze Commendation from the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

“We are incredibly proud of Mary and her success in building a strong partnership with the ADF and we look forward to continuing to provide the ADF with objective, responsive, and trusted support to address their most challenging issues,” said Dr. William Vantine, SPA president and CEO.

The Bronze Commendation recognized Mary Hill’s invaluable contributions to the ADF during a farewell event after serving for four years in Canberra as SPA’s general manager of Australian Operations. She received the award from Air Vice Marshall Steve “Zed” Roberton.

Roberton commended Hill for her efforts and achievements in the delivery of SPA’s analytical products to the Australian Defense Force from the past three years. He specifically recognized Hill’s contributions and leadership towards the modernization of the ADF’s capabilities.

“We congratulate and thank Mary for all she has achieved and wish her the greatest success in her new role as VP, Australian Programs & International Integration, where she will help oversee SPA’s growing international presence in Europe as well as Australia,” Dr. Vantine added.