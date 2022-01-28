NSWC Crane Announces 4 New Executive Leadership Team Members

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, in Indiana has named Kyle Werner, Dane Speer, Brent Voigtschild and James Ross as new members of its executive leadership team.

The four new directors will oversee various departments and lead the strategic vision of the U.S. Navy federal laboratory, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday.

Werner will serve as NSWC Crane’s deputy technical director, bringing to his new position eight years as a former member of the executive leadership team.

Speer will work as business director with responsibility for the organization’s planning, assessment, budgeting and workforce development efforts.

Voigtschild will occupy the corporate operations director and lead a department working on various organization competencies such as human resources, corporate communications, infrastructure, security and information technology.

Meanwhile, Ross will bring his over-a-decade experience as NSWC Crane nuclear deterrence, hypersonics and missile defense official to his new role of director fo the global deterrence and defense department.