NREL to Conduct Research for Hyundai’s Proposed LA Air Mobility Network

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has partnered with Hyundai advanced air mobility company Supernal to assess the potential impact of a future on-demand air travel network on the energy grid.

NREL said Tuesday its researchers will look into the high-power energy requirements, cost and operational implications of constructing and operating Supernal’s envisioned electronic vertical takeoff and landing vehicle network in Los Angeles, California.

The study will also cover travel hotspots, market viability, accessibility, environmental sustainability and other factors that would determine the distribution of terminals for the five-passenger eVTOL autonomous air vehicles within the greater Los Angeles area.

“Our research will emphasize utility capabilities to determine the impacts of these high-load, fast-charging electric vehicles,” explained Keith Ropchock, NREL’s project partnership manager.

Jaiwon Shin, CEO of Supernal, pointed out that the collaboration will help the Hyundai company develop a network that can be augmented with existing Los Angeles mobility infrastructure.

The Supernal eVTOL is expected to operate commercial flights starting in 2028.