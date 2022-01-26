NAWCAD Demonstrates 5G Logistics Technology for Tracking Flight Line Assets

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division has showcased a new technology that tracks the service branch’s flight line assets using Global Positioning System tags to improve logistics efficiency and readiness.

The 5G Identification of Support Equipment logistics system enabled servicemen to view the location of equipment and aircraft through their mobile devices over 3G networks during a technology exercise in Virginia, the Naval Air Systems Command said Tuesday.

According to Dan Bramos, NAWCAD’s maintenance and logistics experimentation lead, the in-house-developed 5GISE could help improve scheduling of aircraft missions and reduce turnaround time to save the service branch both time and money.

“The goal is to put the right equipment and Sailors at the right aircraft at the right time,” explained Bramos.

NAWCAD is currently working on additional capabilities for 5GISE such as compatibility with 5G networks and visual tracking enhancements for monitoring operational status, hours of service, maintenance intervals and other data.