MCSC to Host Industry Day for Satellite, Terrestrial Transmission Systems Development

The U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command will host an industry day on Feb. 16 to bring together industry partners for a discussion on future developments in tactical satellite and terrestrial transmission systems.

A notice posted Friday said officials will also tackle general areas of interest for system development in support of the service branch’s strategy to address emerging threats from great power competition.

Force Design 2030 is the Marine Corps’ initiative to adapt lethality, mobility and resiliency of Marines to retain relevancy and remain a capable naval expeditionary force.

The document outlines the military branch’s plans to advance the transformation of its force structure and align its priorities with the National Defense Strategy.

The industry day will be conducted at Alexandria Insights’ facility in Stafford, Virginia. Participants will be given an opportunity to discuss company-specific ideas for the development of satellite communications and terrestrial transmission systems.

Interested vendors may register for the event and request individual sessions until Feb. 4th.