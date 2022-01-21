Reps. Gerry Connolly, Darrell Issa Initiate Congressional Caucus for IT Modernization

Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Darrell Issa, R-Calif., have announced a bipartisan group aimed at promoting the importance of information technology modernization through discussions between lawmakers and companies.

The Congressional IT Modernization Caucus will address barriers that challenge the federal government’s IT modernization pursuits and will inform other Congress members on federal IT matters, Connolly’s office said Thursday.

“It has become abundantly clear that to generate the necessary resilience against future crises effectively, governments at all levels must fully embrace cutting-edge technology and data analytics,” Connolly said.

Connolly and Issa previously authored the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act, which has supported IT procurement at 24 federal agencies since it was signed into law.