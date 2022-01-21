Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

Reps. Gerry Connolly, Darrell Issa Initiate Congressional Caucus for IT Modernization

1 min read

Reps. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Darrell Issa, R-Calif., have announced a bipartisan group aimed at promoting the importance of information technology modernization through discussions between lawmakers and companies.

The Congressional IT Modernization Caucus will address barriers that challenge the federal government’s IT modernization pursuits and will inform other Congress members on federal IT matters, Connolly’s office said Thursday.

“It has become abundantly clear that to generate the necessary resilience against future crises effectively, governments at all levels must fully embrace cutting-edge technology and data analytics,” Connolly said.

Connolly and Issa previously authored the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act, which has supported IT procurement at 24 federal agencies since it was signed into law.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:

You might be interested in