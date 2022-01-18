Dan Ostrosky Named Peraton SVP, Chief Procurement Officer; CEO Stu Shea Comments

Dan Ostrosky , formerly of Banbury Private Capital, has been named Peraton ’s senior vice president and chief procurement officer. He will report to Jim Winner , the company’s vice president and chief legal officer.

Ostrosky is expected to leverage 30 years of experience in manufacturing and supply chain operations to take on executive leadership for all aspects of the procurement organization, such as strategic sourcing and subcontractor management , the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

Stu Shea , chairman, president and CEO of Peraton and a 2021 Wash100 winner , emphasized that as Peraton evolves and clientele for its mission capability integration and information technology services broadens, the procurement operation will be a crucial function.

Shea continued, commenting that Ostrosky’s prior successes in procurement strategy demonstrate how the department can be a “force multiplier” and sharing that he expects this will help Peraton achieve growth and financial progress.

At Banbury, Ostrosky was a strategic advisor, providing insight for investments in the aerospace, defense and industrial sectors. Before that, he was responsible for materials management, supplier development and all global material spend at Triumph Group, where he was corporate vice president and chief procurement officer.

Ostrosky also served as senior vice president of Aerospace & Defense business unit for supply chain solutions provider Flex, as well as vice president of global supply chain management for United Technologies.

His appointment comes after Brian Thompson was tapped for vice president and general manager of Peraton’s intelligence mission solutions unit in October 2021, and Mara Motherway was named senior vice president of government and customer relations at Peraton in September 2021.

The new hirings, such as Motherway’s, which is a newly created position, are primed to abet Peraton in its growth mission.