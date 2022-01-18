Drew Myklegard, Eileen Vidrine Join Federal CIO Office to Advance IT Modernization, Cybersecurity Priorities

Drew Myklegard, most recently executive director of product engineering at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Eileen Vidrine, chief data officer at the Department of the Air Force, have joined the Office of Management and Budget to take on new roles within the office of the federal chief information officer, GovCIO Media & Research reported Friday.

Myklegard will serve as associate deputy federal CIO and Vidrine will assume the role of senior strategic adviser for data.

Vidrine and Myklegard are “proven leaders in deploying modern technology that’s secure by design and delivers more seamless processes for the federal workforce so they can better serve the American people,” said Federal CIO Clare Martorana.

Martorana noted that Myklegard and Vidrine will help advance information technology modernization and data initiatives and carry out the priorities outlined in the President’s Management Agenda and executive orders on cybersecurity and customer experience.

Myklegard previously served as senior adviser to the CIO and director of platform and IT innovation at VA. He spent nearly a decade as an intelligence analyst within the Army National Guard and worked as an associate at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Vidrine held various roles at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, including assistant director of national intelligence for human capital and enterprise learning technologies program manager. She also worked at the Department of Defense and helped develop data management strategies in support of the Joint All Domain Command and Control and artificial intelligence initiatives.