Bob Busey Joins i-Link Solutions as VP of Operations and Federal Services

Bob Busey , Jr., formerly a 25 year veteran with Raytheon Technologies, has been named the vice president of Operations and Federal Services for i-Link Solutions , Busey recently announced via LinkedIn .

Previously, Bob Busey served for the last 25 years in multiple senior leadership roles with Raytheon Technologies. Most recently, Busey was the director of Program Management for the company’s Intelligence and Space (I&S) business.

In addition, Busey also held a long tenure as the director of Unmanned and Mission Management Solutions between July 2015 and earlier this year when he joined the company’s I&S business unit. Busey first joined Raytheon as the manager of Subcontracts and Purchasing in April 1997.

Over his more than thirty year career in the federal sector, Busey has extensive experience as a business executive in operations, program management and supply chain management with a broad range of skills including civil and federal government contracting, procurement, R&O management, capture management, program and supplier risk analysis and a lot more.