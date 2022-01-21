Army Seeks Potential Sources of Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System

The U.S. Army is looking for companies interested in producing a small, loitering and precision-guided missile that can neutralize enemy personnel and light-duty vehicles without compromising warfighters.

The Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System is expected to be capable of either automatically locking on both stationary and moving targets or manually controlled by one operator during the weapon’s terminal engagement phase, according to a sources sought notice on SAM.gov.

The Army noted that an LMAMS platform may be composed of an all-up-round missile with sensors, guidance, data link and launch capabilities and a fire control unit that provides real-time projectile video and control during day and night.

The weapon must provide a controller the capability to select targets using geolocation data before launch; visually targets of opportunity; and loiter, abort, redirect, arm, disarm and manually detonate a missile.

The system must also feature a modular architecture that would enable hosting in future end-user devices or an Army common controller.

The service branch has set a Feb. 8 deadline for the submission of responses, which will be used to determine parameters of a future LMAMS competition.