Air Force Needs Industry Input on Kessel Run Data Services

The Department of the Air Force seeks market information on enterprise-wide data services for the Kessel Run software development unit, also known as Detachment 12 of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Kessel Run wants to identify commercial enterprise capabilities for its data services including remote working and locally within the Boston, Massachusetts area or Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, the Air Force said in a SAM.gov notice published on Jan. 13.

The detachment’s data services team manages, visualizes and optimizes data to automate complex data sets, understand trends and create data-informed algorithms.

Kessel Run also applies machine learning via trial-and-error based on events and provides business intelligence dashboards to present performance metrics.

Interested parties may submit the requested information through Feb. 4th.