AFRL Space Vehicles Director Eric Felt to Lead Space Force Acquisition Team

Col. Eric Felt, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate, has been appointed deputy executive director of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Architecture, Science and Technology Directorate.

Felt will oversee the creation of a new Space Force acquisition function and support technology development efforts for the space-focused service branch, the 505th Command and Control Wing said Tuesday.

He will bring to his new role experience leading a directorate focused on space missions; communications; position, navigation and timing; missile warning; space domain awareness; and space control.

He will leave the leadership of the Space Vehicles Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base New Mexico to Space Rapid Capabilities Office’s Col. Jeremy Raley in July and subsequently head to the Pentagon.