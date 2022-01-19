Wait, don't miss out on the latest GovCon industry news!

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveGov provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
//

AFRL Space Vehicles Director Eric Felt to Lead Space Force Acquisition Team

1 min read

Col. Eric Felt, director of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate, has been appointed deputy executive director of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Architecture, Science and Technology Directorate.

Felt will oversee the creation of a new Space Force acquisition function and support technology development efforts for the space-focused service branch, the 505th Command and Control Wing said Tuesday.

He will bring to his new role experience leading a directorate focused on space missions; communications; position, navigation and timing; missile warning; space domain awareness; and space control.

He will leave the leadership of the Space Vehicles Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base New Mexico to Space Rapid Capabilities Office’s Col. Jeremy Raley in July and subsequently head to the Pentagon.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:

You might be interested in