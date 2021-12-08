White House’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Seeks to Address Criminal Misuse of Cryptocurrency

The White House has introduced a strategy outlining five pillars of work to fight corruption and one of the pillars is focused on holding corrupt individuals accountable, Decrypt reported Tuesday.

One of the strategic objectives under this pillar seeks to improve enforcement efforts by enabling the Department of Justice to use the newly established National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) to “focus specifically on complex investigations and prosecutions of criminal misuses of cryptocurrency.”

NCET will focus on crimes carried out by virtual currency exchanges, money laundering infrastructure actors and mixing and tumbling services.

The United States Strategy on Countering Corruption also aims to curb illicit finance by addressing deficiencies in the anti-money laundering regime. To advance this strategic objective, the U.S. will continue to assess the risk posed by digital assets and update regulations and policies as needed.

According to the strategy, digital assets have been employed in support of ransomware attacks, corruption, fraud, sanctions evasion and other illicit activities.

“As appropriate, the United States will engage countries to help with the analysis and development of central bank digital currencies in a manner consistent with stability, consumer and investor protection, and countering illicit finance,” the document reads.

