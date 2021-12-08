PAE Obtains 2 New ISO Certifications; CEO Charlie Peiffer Quoted

PAE has achieved two certifications from the International Organization for Standardization.

Following an extensive recent audit by the ISO, the company met standards for ISO 45001:2018 regarding Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, as well as ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, PAE said Wednesday.

“For 2021, we set a strategic goal of meeting these standards and certifying related corporate operations as a process improvement and to show the commitment we have to our employees and the environment,” said Charles Peiffer , interim president and CEO of PAE.

Peiffer added that the company is proud of the ISO audit outcomes and of PAE’s certification achievements, which represent the culmination of concerted efforts by the organization’s stakeholders and its Ready, Set, Protect initiative.

PAE’s Stephen Easley and Sam Frontera spearheaded the company’s effort to qualify for the certifications.

Easley, director of Risk Management, Occupational Health and Safety + Environmental and Quality, said PAE’s ability to meet the stringent international standards outlined by ISO reflects the company’s position as an industry leader in healthy workplaces and environmental performance.

The ISO’s assessment report commended PAE for its employee engagement, communications and commitment to leadership.

PAE is currently on track to complete its merger with Amentum, in an all-cash deal worth approximately $1.9 billion, by the first quarter of 2022.