New FAA Directives Aimed at Protecting Aircraft Sensors From 5G Interference

The Federal Aviation Administration has released two airworthiness directives aimed at protecting aviation safety equipment from the potential effects of 5G technologies.

The two directives call for the ban on any transport and commuter airplane and helicopter activities that require the use of radio altimeter data in locations where 5G C-band interference is present, FAA said Tuesday.

According to the agency, wireless broadband operations in between 3.7 GHz and 3.98 GHz frequency bands have been determined to affect the reliability of radio altimeters.

The 5G-related prohibition will be reflected through revisions on existing rotorcraft and airplane/aircraft flight manuals.

The FAA shared that it is working with the Federal Communications Commission and wireless companies in the expansion of 5G networks without impacting the aviation sector.

In late November, AT&T and Verizon Communications told FCC they are willing to lower the power levels of their 5G cell towers for six months to assess the effect of the wireless technology on aircraft sensors.