New Air Force KC-46A IRC MIssion Set Expands List of Refuelable Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command has approved KC-46A Pegasus’ fourth interim capability release mission set that expands the types of aircraft the tanker can support during missions.

Under the ICR, KC-46A can now refuel the AC-130J Ghostrider, HC-130J Combat King II, MC-130J Commando II, C-5M Super Galaxy and E-3G Sentry, the Air Force said Tuesday.

According to Lt. Col. Kevin White, AMC Aircraft and Logistics Requirements Division deputy chief, the milestone meant that the tanker can provide services to nearly 70 percent of all receiver aircraft under the U.S. Transportation Command’s purview.

The set will see the Pegasus crew sharing missions with the KC135 Stratotanker and KC-10 Extender tankers to gain operational experience and increase the military branch’s air refueling capacity.

The ICR decision is part of an overall plan in which Air Force leaders assess an aircrew’s qualitative and quantitative achievements in increments until the personnel met all operational confidence measures.