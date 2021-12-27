NASA Sought 4 University Teams’ Help for Advanced Air Mobility Research

NASA has tapped four university teams to receive up to $31.5 million for research on various aeronautical challenges in support of its Advanced Air Mobility campaign.

Under the University Leadership Initiative, participating students and faculty members will explore methods of reducing aircraft emissions with different engines and autonomy tools for air travel in complex airspace, the space agency said Thursday.

The five-year effort will help advance NASA’s aeronautical research goals while providing participants with experience working on real-world technical topics and leading diverse and multi-disciplinary groups.

“Aviation of the future has to be climate friendly to keep the world flying, and a great way to do that is to allow tomorrow’s top minds to begin making contributions to these goals while still in school,” explained Koushi Datta, project manager for ULI.

The winning teams hail from:

University of Central Florida

Florida State University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign