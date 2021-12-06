NASA Opens Doors for New Flight Directors Supporting Human Spaceflight Missions; Holly Ridings Quoted

NASA has announced new job openings for flight directors that will lead human spaceflight missions from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The space agency said Friday that it is looking for candidate U.S. citizens qualified to oversee future trips of astronauts to the International Space Station, the moon under the Artemis program and Mars.

Interested applicants must have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution in engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science or mathematics with professional experience making decisions in high-stress and high-risk environments, among others.

“We need NASA flight directors who are technically excellent, humble, and creative to lead historic missions for humanity,” explained Holly Ridings, chief flight director at Johnson.

The agency will announce in spring of 2022 the candidates, who will then undergo training on flight control, spacecraft systems, operational leadership and risk management. NASA will accept applications until Dec. 6th.