MDA Declares Initial Fielding of New Alaska-Based Radar; Jon Hill Quoted

The Missile Defense Agency has declared the initial fielding of a new Alaska-based multi-mission radar system built with gallium nitride technology.

The Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) received its initial fielding declaration on Dec. 6th and will go on to track ballistic missiles and small objects for national security, MDA said the same day.

The radar, which operates in S-band frequencies, features a discrimination capability designed to differentiate lethal objects and warheads from non-lethal decoys. MDA believes this capability can help missile defense operators conserve ground-based interceptors.

LRDR can also identity, track and monitor orbiting satellites to boost space domain awareness.

“The Long Range Discrimination Radar has finished construction, and we can now begin the testing phase that will lead to the full operational use of this vital system,” said Vice Adm. Jon Hill, MDA director.

The Department of Defense’s Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications element integrates with LRDR to deliver situational awareness for missile defense.