Kevin Kelly Named Chairman, CEO of Arcfield

Arcfield , the new company name of CTFV Acquisition Corp. (CTFV), announced on Tuesday that Kevin Kelly, a 30-year defense and intelligence leader, has been named the company’s new chairman and CEO.

“I am excited to take the helm at such an important time and am focused on driving growth through innovation,” said Kelly. “We look forward to continuing this critical work in support of national security initiatives.”

Prior to his new role with Arcfield, Kelly served as president of the National Security and Innovative Solutions sector for CACI International. In addition, he also worked with LGS Innovations for more than 22 years in a variety of roles, including chief strategy officer, chief operations officer, and eventually CEO.