Inmarsat Government Launches G-MODMAN Products to Support GX Integration; Matt Wissler Quoted

Inmarsat ’s federal business arm has launched its modem manager and Open Platform smart ecosystem solutions designed to support the integration of Global Xpress terminals on government aviation platforms.

The G-MODMAN II modem manager and G-MODMAN Open Platform products will support a wide scope of modems and services for crewed and uncrewed aviation missions, Inmarsat Government said Wednesday.

Matt Wissler , chief technology officer for Inmarsat Government, said the new products will help military and government customers meet their diverse satellite communications needs and requirements.

“The G-MODMAN II and G-MODMAN OP solutions are testament to the company’s dedication to solving customers’ problems, maximizing and extending the capabilities that our customers have come to expect and trust from Inmarsat Government.”

G-MODMAN II, which features high-fidelity monitoring and logging capabilities, integrates with existing antenna systems and provides the technology to enable the implementation of existing and future GX services and terminals across an array of aviation platforms.

G-MODMAN OP is an option to G-MODMAN II which allows users interoperability between GX, Inmarsat’s steerable beams and the Wideband Global SATCOM system. G-MODMAN OP uses loadable coverage map files and a graphical user interface to integrate multiple modems and services with a single antenna.

Both products support the implementation of Inmarsat’s GX Ka-band network that provides wideband access and military satellite communications services to government customers.

Earlier this year, Inmarsat successfully tested its Orbit GX30 multi-purpose terminal which operates on the company’s GX network.