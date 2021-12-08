House OKs $768B National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2022

The House on Tuesday voted 363-70 to pass a $768.2 billion defense policy bill for fiscal year 2022. The vote came hours after the House and Senate Armed Services Committees reached a compromise on the fiscal year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

The FY 2022 NDAA, which is now headed to the Senate, includes $740 billion for the Department of Defense and $27.8 billion for national security initiatives within the Department of Energy, according to a summary of the bicameral agreement on the defense policy bill.

The defense policy measure includes a 2.7 percent pay raise for military personnel, requires the formation of an independent commission to help assess the country’s two-decade conflict in Afghanistan and directs DOD to submit a report with respect to the creation of a separate punitive article in the Uniform Code of Military Justice on violent extremism.