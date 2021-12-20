DOJ CTO Ron Bewtra Steps Down

Ron Bewtra, who has served as chief technology officer at the Department of Justice since 2015, has left the federal government after an 18-year career. according to his LinkedIn post.

“I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career and will share details soon,” he noted.

As the DOJ CTO, Bewtra provided strategic technology direction for the department’s key emerging technology projects that include data management, geospatial data, analytics and artificial intelligence.

He previously worked at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from 2003 to 2015, which included three years as the agency’s CTO.

The earlier part of his career was spent at Raytheon Company, SGI and FNX Limited.