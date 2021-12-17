Acuity International Donates $10K to Toys for Tots to Match Gift Donations

Acuity International , a leading provider of process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises, announced on Thursday that the company has donated $10,000 to Toys for Tots as a part of its holiday giving campaign to match its employees’ gift donations, which will run through Christmas Eve.

“Community service and giving are core to our mission as an organization and through this campaign, we hope to spark joy in children across the country,” said Russ Langford , chief growth officer. “We’re also proud to partner with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and its Virtual Toy Box to do our part to ensure every child receives a gift this holiday season.”

Since its founding in 1947, Toys for Tots, the U.S Marine Corps’ community action program, has distributed an annual average of 18 million toys to seven million children-in-need. The organization runs local toy collection and distribution programs in all 50 states.

Acuity encourages employees and others to donate via the Virtual Toy Box.