A2LA to Continue Offering Remote Baltimore Cyber Range Assessments for C3PAOs

The American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) has issued an updated version of the R346 requirements document to reflect its decision to continue offering the remote participation option to third party assessment organizations with regard to taking the Baltimore Cyber Range (BCR) Technical Proficiency activity.

A2LA made the decision in conjunction with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and in response to feedback received, FedRAMP said Tuesday.

In early 2021, BCR came up with a capability to remotely evaluate 3PAO assessor teams to help get through travel challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other two options in the R346 document for participation in the BCR technical proficiency activity are onsite activities at the BCR facility in Baltimore and activities proctored remotely with a BCR proctor on-site and all team members present in the same location.