What Are The Top Fluor Government Contracts?

Fluor Corporation is one of the biggest engineering and construction firms, providing services in the oil, gas, industrial infrastructure, government, and power industries. The company operates in Africa, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. See the list of top Fluor government contracts.

1. U.S. Navy’s Naval Nuclear Propulsion Work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory

Federal agency : U.S. Navy/ Department of Energy (DOE)

: U.S. Navy/ Department of Energy (DOE) Contract type : Fixed-fee contract

: Fixed-fee contract Contracting activity : Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

: Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. Cumulative estimated value: $13.07 billion

The U.S. Navy contracted Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Fluor) to manage and improve the Naval Nuclear Propulsion at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. The facilities are a joint program of the U.S. Navy and DOE, where research, design, construction, testing, operation, and maintenance of the naval nuclear propulsion plants are held.

Fluor contract options have a cumulative estimated value of $13.07 billion when exercised. The project works occur in Pennsylvania, New York, Idaho, and South Carolina. The contracts have a total duration of 10 years, including all options when exercised.

On July 12, 2018 , Fluor was contracted for the initial fixed-fee contract of $1.22 billion.

, Fluor was contracted for the initial fixed-fee contract of $1.22 billion. On September 27, 2019 , Fluor received $1.07 billion to exercise the fiscal 2020 option.

, Fluor received $1.07 billion to exercise the fiscal 2020 option. On March 12, 2020 , Fluor secured another $1.77 billion in the obligation of the award.

, Fluor secured another $1.77 billion in the obligation of the award. On September 30, 2020 , Fluor got $1.12 billion to exercise the fiscal 2021 option.

, Fluor got $1.12 billion to exercise the fiscal 2021 option. On September 30, 2021 , Fluor gained $1.16 billion to exercise the fiscal 2022 option.

, Fluor gained $1.16 billion to exercise the fiscal 2022 option. On September 30, 2022, Fluor acquired $1.33 billion to exercise the fiscal 2023 option.

2. USACE Awards Contract for the Restoration of Electrical Power in Puerto Rico

Contract year : 2017

: 2017 Federal agency : U.S. Army

: U.S. Army Contract type : Time-and-materials contract

: Time-and-materials contract Contracting activity: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama

Fluor Corporation was responsible for restoring electricity services and operations in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria struck in 2017. The contract included construction services for all aspects of the restoration of electrical power on the island.

Fluor’s contract works occurred in and around San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a completion date of April 18, 2018. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers selected the company’s contract among two received and nine solicited bids.

On October 16, 2017 , Fluor received $240 million from the fiscal 2018 civil works flood control and coastal emergencies funds.

, Fluor received $240 million from the fiscal 2018 civil works flood control and coastal emergencies funds. On December 1, 2017 , the follow-on contract granted Fluor $831 million from the fiscal 2018 Department of Homeland Security funds.

, the follow-on contract granted Fluor $831 million from the fiscal 2018 Department of Homeland Security funds. On December 4, 2017, Fluor was awarded another $261.14 million contract modification from the fiscal 2018 Department of Homeland Security funds.

3. U.S. Navy Signed a Contract for the Base Operation Support Services at Various Installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command

Federal agency : U.S. Navy

: U.S. Navy Contract type : Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

: Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract Contracting activity : The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida

: The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida Cumulative estimated value: $302.09 million

The U.S. Navy contracted Fluor Corporation to operate and manage base operation support services at various installations in the site of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast area of responsibility. The contract was completed in December 2018 and was worked in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fluor’s contract also covered The regional base operating support services, including port operations, facilities support services, facility investment, and base support vehicles. No funds were obligated at the time of award but are issued only on individual tasks.

On June 18, 2015 , Fluor Corporation had contracted $45.36 million, totaling the cumulative contract value at $177.98 million.

, Fluor Corporation had contracted $45.36 million, totaling the cumulative contract value at $177.98 million. On June 16, 2016 , the follow-on contract awarded Fluor $47.05 million, with $37.94 million in contract funds from the U.S. Navy for the recurring work.

, the follow-on contract awarded Fluor $47.05 million, with $37.94 million in contract funds from the U.S. Navy for the recurring work. On June 28, 2017 , Fluor received $48.10 million, with $38.95 million obligated on the individual task during the option period.

, Fluor received $48.10 million, with $38.95 million obligated on the individual task during the option period. On June 6, 2018, Fluor Corporation acquired $24.11 million for the contract, totaling the cumulative contract value to $302.09 million.

4. U.S. Navy Signed Contract For the Base Operations Support Services at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Federal agency : U.S. Navy

: U.S. Navy Contract type : Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ)

: Firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) Contracting activity : The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida

: The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida Cumulative estimated value: $257.57 million

Fluor Corporation provided management, supervision, labor, equipment, materials, supplies, maintenance, and center-managed safety services, among other services, at three base operations at Naval Air Station Pensacola and the surrounding areas of Saufley Field, Corry Station, and Bronson Field.

The contract work occurred in Pensacola, Florida, and concluded in March 2018. No funds were obligated at the time of award; funds were obligated for each task order as orders arrived.

On September 25, 2014 , the U.S. Navy contracted Fluor for a $27.21 million contract, with works completed in September 2015.

, the U.S. Navy contracted Fluor for a $27.21 million contract, with works completed in September 2015. On September 24, 2015 , Fluor Corporation received $28.45 million from the fiscal 2016 funding of $25.09 from the U.S. Navy, with works completed in September 2016.

, Fluor Corporation received $28.45 million from the fiscal 2016 funding of $25.09 from the U.S. Navy, with works completed in September 2016. On September 29, 2016 , Fluor Corporation got a $28.85 million contract from the fiscal 2017 funding of $25.49 from the U.S. Navy and finished in September 2017.

, Fluor Corporation got a $28.85 million contract from the fiscal 2017 funding of $25.49 from the U.S. Navy and finished in September 2017. On September 29, 2016, Fluor Corporation acquired $14.43 million for works completed in March 2018 and received $12.76 from the fiscal 2018 funding of the U.S. Navy.

5. USACE Grants Construction of Weapons Storage and Maintenance Facility

Contract date: December 7, 2018

December 7, 2018 Federal agency : U.S. Army

: U.S. Army Contract type : Firm-fixed-price contract

: Firm-fixed-price contract Contracting activity: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska

Fluor Corporation was awarded $145.72 million to manage the construction site of a weapons storage and maintenance facility. The work concluded on April 17, 2020, with the work performed in Laramie, Wyoming.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was obligated $147.97 million from the fiscal 2016 military construction funds at the time of award. Fluor was selected among five solicited bids.

6. U.S. Navy Awards Support service at Joint Region Marianas, Guam

Contract date: September 21, 2017

September 21, 2017 Federal agency : U.S. Navy

: U.S. Navy Contract type : Award-fee contract

: Award-fee contract Contracting activity: The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii

Fluor Corporation was responsible for the base operating support services at Joint Region Marianas, Guam. The award was $38.33 million, covering management and administration, port operations, ordnance, material and facility management, investment, electrical, wastewater, steam, water, and more.

The contract for Fluor is currently in the works in Guam and is expected to complete in September 2025. A total of $38.33 million was obligated at the time of award from several funds in fiscal 2014-2018. The Navy Electronic Commerce Online website selected the contract from eight proposals received at the bid.

7. U.S. Army Awards Construction of the B-52 Aircraft Maintenance Unit

Contract date: January 28, 2016

January 28, 2016 Federal agency : U.S. Army

: U.S. Army Contract type : Firm-fixed-price contract

: Firm-fixed-price contract Contracting activity: Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Nebraska

For $17.65 million, Fluor Corporation was tasked by the federal government for the construction of the B-52 Aircraft Maintenance Unit in Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. The contract had an estimated completion date of September 15, 2017.

The Army Corps of Engineers released $17.65 million from the military construction funds in fiscal 2012 and 2014 at the time of award. Fluor Corporation was selected through the internet among six received bids.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fluor Corporation?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) was founded by John Simon Fluor as Fluor Construction Company in 1912. With its procurement, engineering, and construction services network, the company grew to offer solutions in energy, chemicals, life sciences, advanced technologies, mining, and infrastructure sectors.

Fluor’s headquarters is in Irving, Texas, with 38 offices across the United States. The company recorded an estimated annual revenue of $14 million as of 2021 and now employs a global workforce of 41,000. As of 2022, Fluor ranks 259th out of Fortune 500 companies.

Is Fluor a government contractor?

Fluor Corporation has had several projects with the U.S. federal government. Fluor has built some of the most prominent state-of-the-art buildings and equipment including the following:.

Manhattan Project , constructed cooling towers and facilities in Hanford, Washington

, constructed cooling towers and facilities in Hanford, Washington Dhahran Airfield in Saudi Arabia , led the expansion of the U.S. Army in the Middle East

, led the expansion of the U.S. Army in the Middle East Trans-Alaska Pipeline System , spanned 800 miles across Northern Alaska

, spanned 800 miles across Northern Alaska Cleanup and shutdown of atomic energy plants in OH and WA , won a contract with the U.S. Department of Energy

, won a contract with the U.S. Department of Energy Infrastructure rebuilding in Iraq , contracted with AMEC to construct water, power, and civic services

, contracted with AMEC to construct water, power, and civic services Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, tasked for the cleanup of oil tar in Florida and Alabama

Who heads Fluor Corporation?

David Constable serves as Fluor’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer . He has been with the company for 30 years and has an extensive portfolio in the chemicals, power, and energy industries. Constable oversees company operations and its three solutions segments:

Missions Solutions provides basic life solutions to soldiers, environmental remediation, decontamination, and decommissioning.

provides basic life solutions to soldiers, environmental remediation, decontamination, and decommissioning. Energy Solutions includes markets for fuels, refining, energy production, nuclear project services, and liquefied natural gas.

includes markets for fuels, refining, energy production, nuclear project services, and liquefied natural gas. Urban Solutions offers innovation in metals, advanced technologies, mining, infrastructure, and the professional staffing unit.

What government contracts does Fluor have?

With its century of experience in the industry, Fluor Corporation has contracted several government projects. The company and its subsidiaries assist, build, improve, and support local, national, and federal governments in their construction needs. Fluor has worked with the U.S. federal government, including the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army, the Department of Energy, and other government agencies.

Designing, Constructing, and Maintaining the World’s Toughest Projects

Fluor government contracts have provided the federal government with innovative solutions for construction and engineering. Fluor Corporation continues to build, design, construct, and maintain its range of project portfolios with the U.S. government and private companies.