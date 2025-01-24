Trump’s Executive Order Calls for AI Action Plan

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that directs the development of an action plan aiming to retain U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence and improve the country’s economic and national security.

The White House said Thursday the assistant to the president for science and technology, the special adviser for AI and crypto and the assistant to the president for national security affairs should submit the AI action plan within 180 days.

Specifications of the EO

The EO provides the director of the Office of Management and Budget 60 days to revise OMB Memoranda M-24-10 and M-24-18 to align such policies with the order.

The new policy also revokes existing AI directives and policies that were seen to hinder the country’s AI innovation.

According to the EO, AI systems development should be “free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas.”

