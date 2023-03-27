Top 5 Turner Construction Government Contracts

Photo of Turner Construction Company on Facebook

Turner Construction is a leading construction firm in the United States, providing a wide selection of building services and specializations. Since its founding in 1902, Turner Construction has committed itself to deliver top-caliber construction projects and technical expertise to clients from various sectors and countries.

Turner Construction also partners with the federal government to materialize projects benefiting citizens and ushering in economic growth. Here are the top Turner Construction government contracts.

1. USGSA’s Agreement for the Modernization of the Silvio J. Mollo Federal Building

Contracting Activity: U.S. General Services Administration

Value: $236 Million

Contract type: Construction Manager as Contractor (CMc)

Contract Date: October 5, 2022

On October 5, 2022, Turner Construction secured the CMc contract to modernize the Silvio J. Mollo Federal Building at the Civic Center District in Manhattan, New York. The U.S. General Services Administration (USGSA) awarded the agreement to Turner Construction with a Guaranteed Maximum Price of $236 million.

Under the contract, Turner Construction will expertise during the project’s design phase. Turner will modernize the building with LEED Platinum and International Living Future Institute’s net-zero carbon certifications and sustainable features , such as solar panels (rooftop photovoltaics), renewable utility sources, a dedicated outdoor air system, and a building facade that maximizes light and temperature.

Built in 1974, the 10-story Silvio J. Mollo Federal Building houses the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York City. USGSA’s modernization contract is scheduled for completion by January 2024.

2. AFTC’s Deal for the Facilities Acquisitions for Restoration and Modernization II Program

Contracting Activity: Air Force Test Center

Value: $300 Million

Contract type: Hybrid (Indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price)

Contract Date: March 7, 2022

The Air Force Test Center (AFTC) awarded Turner Construction and four other companies a hybrid contract for the Facilities Acquisitions for Restoration and Modernization (FARM) II program, which will run from March 7, 2022, through March 7, 2027. AFTC’s contract tasked the contractors to provide mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, data systems, control equipment, and design-build services for the military testing grounds.

Work commenced at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex in Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The contract has a ceiling value of $300 million — an addition to the initially obligated fund of $1.5 million from the fiscal 2021 research and development funds.

This deal is a second contract award to the first FARM agreement that concluded on August 8, 2021.

3. USACE’s Contract for Multiple Construction Services in the Washington-Baltimore Corridor

Contracting Activity: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Value: $499 Million

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price

Contract Date: June 23, 2021

Turner Construction and eight other contractors were selected to provide design-build and design-bid-build construction services for the Washington-Baltimore combined statistical area, possibly extending to Hawaii and the continental U.S.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) granted the firm-fixed-price contract on January 23, 2021. The selected nine contractors will share the agreement price of $499 million. Funding and work locations will be determined with each order, with completion scheduled on March 29, 2023.

4. USACE’s Contract to Build New Medical Center for the V.A.

Contracting Activity: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Value: $840 Million

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price

Contract Date: August 17, 2021

Walsh/Turner , a joint venture between Turner Construction and Walsh Construction, secured the firm-fixed-price contract worth $840 million to build a new medical center for the Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) to replace the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. The contract entails the construction of a laundry facility, parking structures, a maintenance wing, fuel storage tanks, photovoltaics, and other cutting-edge facilities.

USACE awarded the joint venture with funds from the V.A.’s fiscal 2016-2021 major projects budget. The contract commenced on August 17, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky, and is scheduled to conclude on November 19, 2025.

5. USACE’s Agreement for Various Construction-Related Services in Government Facilities

Contracting Activity: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Value: $950 Million

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price

Contract Date: June 23, 2021

Turner Construction and four other companies were contracted to provide various construction-related services for government facilities . The chosen contractors will compete for each order of the $950 million firm-fixed-price contract and work on utility systems, site work, fire protection, structural, electrical, ventilation, heating, instrumentation, security, and safety areas.

USACE finalized the deal on June 23, 2021, requiring Turner Construction and the other awardees to fulfill the agreement by June 22, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Turner Construction’s headquarters?

Turner Construction is headquartered at 375 Hudson Street, New York City, New York. The company has 46 offices in the United States, with five offices operating for Turner International in other countries.

What services does Turner Construction offer?

Turner Construction offers extensive knowledge, experience, and ingenuity in construction services. Its services include lean construction, design and build, procurement, medical planning, and building information modeling (BIM).

Turner Construction also takes pride in being able to execute its services for different specializations, such as aviation, commercial, education, government, healthcare, and many more.

Who are Turner Construction’s executives?

The current executives and leaders responsible for securing Turner Construction’s government contracts are:

Peter J Davoren , President, and Chief Executive Officer

, President, and Chief Executive Officer Christa Adersky , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Rosemarie Demonte , Executive Vice President, and Chief Human Resources Officer

, Executive Vice President, and Chief Human Resources Officer Pat A. Di Filippo , Executive Vice President

, Executive Vice President Michael J. Kuntz , Executive Vice President

, Executive Vice President Tom Reilly , Executive Vice President

, Executive Vice President Abrar Sheriff, Executive Vice President; President and CEO of Turner International

What is Turner International?

Turner International is Turner Construction’s business segment responsible for company operations outside North America. Turner International employs 1,500 staff and has handled projects worth over $50 billion in Europe, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Turner Construction Government Contracts: Delivering High-Value Construction Services to Build Better Futures

Turner Construction envisions being the “best” provider of global construction services and technical expertise.” For more than 100 years, Turner Construction has banked on its founder’s emphasis on quality of service, hard work, and responsiveness to client demands to fulfill its goals, secure government agreements, and maintain its position as a global leader in the construction industry.