Kevin Stiles, CTO of Oceus, Participates at the POC 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Kevin Stiles is a moderator for the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit. Keep reading to gain more insights into Kevin Stiles’ professional journey and his role in shaping defense R&D.

Who is Kevin Stiles?

Kevin Stiles is Oceus’s Chief Technology Officer. He is responsible for spearheading the company’s engineering and product direction, groundbreaking research and development, seamless integration, innovative network design, network rollout, and service delivery. Kevin Stiles holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of North Texas.

Catch Kevin Stiles at the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual R&D Summit

At the 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit hosted by the Potomac Officers Club, renowned speakers will delve into the latest military tech and innovation. These top defense leaders and experts will tackle everything from AI deployment to virtual battlespace strategies. You don’t want to miss out on this!

Location: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center

Date: January 31, 2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 am – 4:30 pm

Register now

Kevin Stiles is a moderator for the Intelligent NetOps panelists. He will be joined by other speakers, including:

Lt. Col. Benjamin Pimentel from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E)

Juan Ramirez from the Department of Defense

Dr. Martin Weiss from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E)

Stiles’ deep understanding of the latest communication technologies, especially in 5G and 4G systems, makes him a valuable participant in the event. He has previously been part of Potomac Officers Club events, such as the 5G Forum, where he shared insights as a panelist alongside Michael Loomis, who served as the moderator.

Professional Timeline of Kevin Stiles

Kevin Stiles’ 30 years of career has made him a prominent leader in telecommunications and government contracting for engineering and technology.

In 1990, he worked as a Software Engineer at Ericsson, Inc., contributing significantly to designing the initial core components of Ericsson’s IP Multimedia Subsystems (IMS) products through 2009.

In 2003, he held the position of Senior Software Engineer at Cyneta Networks. From 2008 to 2010, he served as the Director of Engineering at Ericsson Federal Inc., where he was accountable for the site design and delivery of Ericsson components for a Department of Defense (DoD) satellite program.

Kevin Stiles joined Oceus Networks in 2011 as the Vice President of Engineering. He led the engineering team in launching the acclaimed Xiphos™ product line and ONmission.

Since 2014, he has been the Chief Technology Officer at Oceus Networks, overseeing product development, solutions customization, and systems integration services. His engineering team mainly develops secure and scalable 4G and 5G products and delivers commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products into tailored solutions.

Oceus’ Partnership with the Federal Government

Oceus Networks is a technology company that specializes in delivering broadband communications and private cellular networks for defense, intelligence, federal civilian, commercial, and public safety partners. It also develops, integrates, and customizes proprietary technological tools to provide fast, reliable 5G broadband connectivity for mission-critical operations.

The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Oceus several contracts, including an $84 million 10-year IDIQ contract in 2022 to design and build a mobile cellular network. Oceus has secured Phase II and Phase III 5G to Next G contracts from the DoD to support advanced 5G technology development further.

Oceus signed a three-year agreement with Fairbanks Morse Defense to co-develop and deploy Remote Connect, a reliable, secure, portable 5G broadband kit to provide maritime defense customers instant remote connectivity.



Finally, Oceus offers streamlined access to its services for federal government clients through various contract vehicles, cybersecurity solutions, and protection for federal agencies.