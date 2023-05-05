10 Top Government Contracts Won By AAR Corp Available In 2023

When it comes to aviation services and customized solutions, the United States Government can count on AAR Corp. The AAR Corp subsidiaries have been catering to government and defense customers and completing federal government missions. The company helps its customers with fleet management and aircraft projects worldwide. Here are the ten top government contracts won by AAR Corp available in 2023.

1. P-8A Poseidon Aircraft Depot Maintenance, $114 Million

Image by Daisuke Shimizu from Shutterstock

Contracting activity: Naval Air Systems Command

Contract type: Modification contract

Completion date: October 2023

AAR Government Services received a $114 million modification contract to maintain and support the P-8A Poseidon aircraft depot. The aircraft support includes repair, airframe modifications, and engine replacement. The P-8A Poseidon is the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft in service with the United States Navy.

AAR delivered the first P-8A Poseidon to the U.S. Navy fleet in 2019 under an IDIQ contract. Since then, AAR has been a trusted contractor for P-8A maintenance. Earlier, AAR was awarded a P-8A Poseidon airframe maintenance contract in 2018 and Royal Norwegian Air Force P-8A logistics support in 2022.

The work will operate in Indianapolis, Indiana, until October 2023. Funds for this contract are obligated on orders as they are issued.

2. Supply Gas Turbine Power Units, $48.6 Million

Image by industryviews from Shutterstock

Contracting activity: Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Completion date: August 1, 2026

AAR Supply Chain, an AAR Government Services subsidiary, received a one-time deal acquisition worth $48.6 million from the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation to supply gas turbine power units. Gas turbines are IC engines that generate power by burning air-fuel mixtures. Gas turbines are useful to power and operate planes, trains, ships, generators, pumps, compressors, and tanks.

On October 05, 2022, AAR expanded its long-term partnership with Unison Industries by becoming the official distributor for various products worldwide. These products include electrical and mechanical systems and components for gas turbine engines. Through this partnership, AAR will distribute to aftermarket customers around the world.

3. Worldwide Logistics Services Support, $25.5 Billion

Image by KAMONRAT from Shutterstock

Contracting activity: U.S. Army Contracting Command

Contract type: Cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract

Completion date: October 11, 2028

AAR Supply Chain Inc and five other companies will share the $25.5 billion contract for support on worldwide logistics services. Over ten bids were submitted after an online request for proposals. Each order will provide a starting date, a budget, and a projected completion date of October 11, 2028.

AAR Corp Senior Vice President of Government Programs Nicholas Gross stated that this contract win is a significant milestone in AAR’s plan to expand and diversify its worldwide aviation repair and supply chain business. The award propels the company in providing world-class support for the Army for many years.

4. KC-46 fleets Support and Services, $1.9 Billion

Image by VanderWolf Images from Shutterstock

Contracting activity: Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Contract type: Multiple-award, IDIQ contract

Completion date: October 2027

AAR Government Services Inc and other companies received a $1.9 billion contract to provide services for KC‐46A Tanker. Several primary replacement components for the KC-46 fleets of the US Air Force and Foreign Military Sales are provided for through this contract.

All vendors will compete following the requirements of FAR 16.505 for subsequent Fair Opportunity Requests for Proposals after the initial and minimum award delivery order has been placed. Work operations under this contract will occur in different sites until October 2027.

5. C-130H Contractor Logistics Support for Afghanistan Air Force, $210 Million

Image by VanderWolf Images from Shutterstock

Contracting activity: Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Contract type: IDIQ contract

Completion date: January 29, 2025

AAR Defense Systems & Logistics received an estimated $210 million IDIQ contract from the Air Force. This agreement will provide services for the Afghanistan Air Force, including the C-130H logistics support, maintenance, repair, and on-the-job training for the local Afghan nationals. Also, the contract covers the sale of foreign military sales to Afghanistan.

Work operations will occur in Kabul, Afghanistan, and should be done by January 29, 2025.

6. F-16 Systems Program Office Support at Hill Air Force Base, Utah

Image by ChameleonsEye from Shutterstock

Contracting activity: Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price, IDIQ contract

Completion date: March 30, 2033

AAR Government Services Inc received a contract worth $365 million for F-16 Systems Program Office Support at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The agreement covers maintenance and repairs for F-16 and Service Life Extension Program upgrades.

The work’s completion deadline is March 30, 2033, and will occur in Bydgoszcz, Poland; Droogdokkeneilan, Netherlands; and Clearfield, Utah.

7. F-16 accessory drive gearbox (ADG) and jet fuel starter (JFS) repairs, $9 Million

Image by Albert Beukhof from Shutterstock

Contracting activity: Air Force Material Command

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price, IDIQ contract

Completion date: January 26, 2026

AAR Allen Services Inc, an AAR Government Services subsidiary, received a $9 million contract from the Air Force Material Command. The company will support and provide an F-16 accessory drive gearbox (ADG) and jet fuel starter (JFS) repairs.

Accessory gearboxes drive aircraft gas turbine engine accessories like fuel pumps. The aviation engine’s accessory gearbox gets power from the shaft connecting the turbine and compressor. This contract will support the air force’s operations using F-16 systems.

All work is scheduled to last until January 26, 2026, in Garden City, New York.

8. F-16 systems Program Office Support at Hill Air Force Base, $365 Million

Image by A Periam Photography from Shutterstock

Contracting activity: Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Contract type: Fixed-price, IDIQ contract

Completion date: December 9, 2032

AAR Government Services Inc won a $365 million contract for Hill Air Force Base’s F-16 systems program office support in Utah. The Air Force’s F-16s extend their service period thanks to this arrangement, which also covers routine F-16 depot maintenance.

The completion date will be December 9, 2032, with work operations in Bydgoszcz, Poland; Droogdokkeneilan, Netherlands; and Clearfield, Utah.

9. Blackhawk T-700 Engine Repair, $13 Million

Image from Wikimedia

Contracting activity: U.S. Army Contracting Command

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Completion date: August 25, 2026

AAR Allen Services Inc obtained a firm-fixed-price contract worth $13 million . The company won against four other contractors through an online bidding. The agreement is intended to repair the Blackhawk T-700 engine’s anti-icing start bleed valve.

Each order will specify the starting date and allotted budget. The projected completion date for this contract is until August 25, 2026.

10. Ch-47 Maintenance and Overhaul, $14 Million

Image from Wikimedia Commons

Contracting activity: U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal

Contract type: Firm-fixed-price contract

Completion date: September 23, 2026

AAR Allen Services Inc received a $14 million contract from the U.S. Army, to support the maintenance and overhaul of CH-47. AAR Corp CH-47 is a twin-engine, tandem-rotor helicopter. It is helpful for battle-critical cargo and transporting supplies during combat and operations.

Work will operate in different locations until September 23, 2026.

Leveraging in a Competitive Market

Image from AAR Website

AAR Corp is a privately held, non-affiliated firm and provider of aviation services, including aircraft parts supply for the federal government agencies. The company has been in a competitive market and won Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2023 award.