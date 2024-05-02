V2X to Support CBRN Threat Detection Tech Development Under $75M in Contract Awards; Corinne Minton-Package Quoted

V2X has secured $75 million in contract awards to further develop chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat detection and response systems.

Under a potential five-year, $50 million project, V2X said Wednesday it will serve as the lead systems integrator for the CBRN Support to Command and Control program.

CSC2 is a program of record that seeks to facilitate the integration of CBRN and force protection sensors to provide early warning of attacks to improve operational readiness and security at international locations.

The company will modernize predictive hazard propagation tools and a CBRN threat warning and notification application under a $25 million contract.

“These awards not only exemplify our commitment to innovation in national defense but also positions V2X at the forefront of a crucial global security initiative that requires distinct operational expertise and an ability to integrate the right technologies for the right mission,” said Corinne Minton-Package, senior vice president of operational technology and engineering at V2X.

“Our technology-driven and converged security solutions are set to significantly boost the efficacy and responsiveness of CBRN threat detection and mitigation on an international scale,” added Minton-Package.

V2X said the awards further advance the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative.

