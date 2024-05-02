Ted Kaouk Named CFTC Chief AI Officer; Rostin Behnam Quoted

Ted Kaouk, chief data officer and director of the Division of Data at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, will assume additional responsibilities as CFTC’s first chief artificial intelligence officer.

In this capacity, Kaouk will lead the development of CFTC’s AI and enterprise data strategy to further advance the agency’s data-driven capabilities, the commission said Wednesday.

“Enhanced data analytics and artificial intelligence have the potential to transform the CFTC’s long-term capabilities for oversight, surveillance, and enforcement in the derivatives markets,” said CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam. “As one of my top priorities, the CFTC has been deeply engaged in efforts to deploy an enterprise data and artificial intelligence strategy to modernize staff skillsets, instill a data-driven culture, and begin to leverage the efficiencies of AI as an innovative financial markets regulator.”

Behnam noted that Kaouk has the leadership and technical experience to oversee and implement CFTC’s AI and data roadmap.

Kaouk, a U.S. Navy veteran, came to CFTC from the Office of Personnel Management, where he was chief data officer and AI official and led the development of the agency’s inaugural federal human capital data strategy.

He held the position of chief data officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and served as the first chair of the Federal Chief Data Officers Council.