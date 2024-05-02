DOE Outlines 10 Categories of AI Applications for Critical Energy Infrastructure in New Report; Puesh Kumar Quoted

The Department of Energy has released a report that identifies 10 categories of artificial intelligence applications for critical energy infrastructure and a set of four risk categories.

The 10 categories outlined in the report released by DOE’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response — or CESER — are infrastructure operational awareness, high-complexity modeling and simulation, active controls, predictive maintenance, anomalous event detection and diagnosis, malicious event detection and diagnosis, forecasting, system planning, resource exploration and extraction and scenario generation.

“The assessment we are releasing today is an integral piece of our ongoing engagement with the sector to harness the power of AI to improve our overall security and resilience, while also working to identify and mitigate risk,” said Puesh Kumar, director of CESER.

The four risk categories discussed in the CESER report are unintentional failure modes of AI, adversarial attacks against AI, hostile applications of AI and compromise of the AI software supply chain.

CESER said it will expand its engagement with energy sector partners on AI through virtual listening sessions in the summer of 2024, assess potential AI risks to critical energy infrastructure, evaluate the public availability of energy sector data and support the research and development of innovative technologies that leverage AI to strengthen the U.S. energy system’s security and resilience.