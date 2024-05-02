DARPA Microsystems Technology Office Opens Doors to Potential Collaborators, Contributors

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Microsystems Technology Office will host an open house event on June 4 to familiarize government and industry partners with its mission and ongoing efforts to develop a sustainable microsystem manufacturing ecosystem.

DARPA said Wednesday the event will coincide with the release of a new office-wide broad agency announcement from MTO to gather new ideas and perspectives from prospective collaborators, specifically in areas of photonic, quantum and organic circuits.

“We want to be pushing the boundaries of what is possible and disrupting the community to think about things in new and different ways,” said Whitney Mason, director of MTO.

MTO expects the event to serve as a platform to facilitate dialogue with potential collaborators and contributors, seek feedback on its proposal approaches and improve its market research strategies.

Registration for the event is open until May 31.