Young Bang: Army Acquisition Community Working to Identify, Address Obstacles to AI Adoption

Young Bang, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said the service branch’s acquisition community is working to identify factors that could hamper the adoption of artificial intelligence and address those as part of the 100-day implementation plan, Federal News Network reported Friday.

“We’re aligning with everybody to look at the table stakes stuff, but we’re also looking at the obstacles that are going to make adoption of AI a little bit harder for the Army or the DoD at large,” Bang, a 2024 Wash100 awardee, told reporters.

“That also aligns with the fact that the Army is probably the first service to look at [creating a program of record] for AI. So there’s been a lot of interest from the Office of the Secretary of Defense and other services that are asking, ‘Hey, are there things that we can work together on?’ and glean lessons learned,” he added.

Bang cited the need for the military branch to consider adversarial attacks, poisoned datasets, trojans and other risks surrounding AI.

“That’s easier to do if you’ve developed it in a controlled, trusted environment that DoD or the Army owns, and we’re going to do all that. But this really looks at how we can adopt third-party or commercial vendors’ algorithms right into our programs, so that we don’t have to compete with them. We want to adopt them,” he added.

The principal deputy assistant secretary noted that the Army is building a “layered” framework for risk reduction, which will be used in future commercial AI applications.

