Pentagon Unveils Commercial Space Integration Strategy

The Department of Defense has introduced a strategy aimed at aligning DOD’s efforts to integrate commercial space platforms into the national security space architecture.

The 2024 Commercial Space Integration Strategy outlines four priorities that DOD will advance to maximize the potential benefits of integrating commercial space platforms, the department said Tuesday.

The priorities are ensuring access to commercial solutions across the spectrum of conflict; achieving integration prior to crisis; establishing the security conditions to integrate commercial space solutions; and supporting the development of new commercial space solutions for use by the joint force.

Under the first priority, for instance, DOD will use contracts and other agreements as ways to ensure access to commercial platforms across the spectrum of conflict and mission areas.

“Contracts and other agreements will address the cyber, data, and supply chain security requirements that commercial entities will need to meet to work with the Department. As necessary, contracts will enable prioritization of Department requirements and capability needs over other commercial clients in specific situations,” the document reads.

The strategy also lists four foundational principles — balance, interoperability, resilience and responsible conduct — that DOD intends to use to guide its decision-making process to ensure that commercial offerings are integrated into national security space architectures.