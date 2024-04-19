Madelaine Sumera Joins Mobilize Vision as SVP of Public Sector

Madelaine Sumera has been appointed senior vice president of public sector at Mobilize VISION , a software development company.

She announced the move in a LinkedIn post in which she said she is “excited to join the Mobilize VISION family.”

Sumera is a seasoned technology leader with experience in both government and industry organizations. She began her career in the U.S. Air Force, where she served in medical roles for two decades, and later became medical director the the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Detection and Diagnostics Division.

After leaving the agency, she assumed the position of deputy director of Penn State University’s Applied Biological and Biosecurity Research Laboratory.

Sumera most recently served as vice president of business development and communications at Advanced Technology International, a role in which she assessed new business areas, led client and partner relationships and determined current and future market opportunities.