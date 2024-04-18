Denise Zheng Appointed Chief AI Officer of Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services has appointed Denise Zheng as its first-ever chief artificial intelligence officer.

In this newly-created role, Zheng will drive five of the organization’s AI focus areas forward and support public sector customers looking to adopt AI technologies, Accenture Federal Services told ExecutiveGov on Thursday.

“As the power of data and AI continues to transform the federal landscape, we are thrilled to create this new leadership position and look forward to the insight and expertise Denise brings to Accenture Federal Services,” said John Goodman , CEO of the company and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

He said Zheng’s appointment will “advance how we invest, partner and deliver for our federal clients” and transform the way clients use AI to generate more value and better outcomes.

Zheng joined Accenture Federal Services in 2021 and most recently served as head of global generative AI and ecosystem partnerships. Before joining the company, she held leadership roles at Business Roundtable and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

As chief AI officer, Zheng will lead the company’s efforts to develop cutting-edge AI tools, expand partnerships, create ethical AI frameworks, develop a strong AI team and build capabilities that meet the specific demands of government agencies.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to steer the Data & AI practice and to shape the next chapter in what a smart and safe adoption of AI looks like for our federal clients,” Zheng said. “There is unlimited potential to unlock strategic innovation, enhance the quality and efficiency of services, and accelerate talent and upskilling initiatives across the federal sector.”

Accenture Federal Services is sponsoring the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Cyber Summit on June 6. To learn more and register to attend the event, where cyber experts from across the GovCon field will share their insights on the evolving domain, click here.