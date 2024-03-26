Nuclear Modernization Needed Amid Threats From Russia, China & Other Adversaries, Defense Officials Say

The head of the U.S. Strategic Command recently impressed upon lawmakers the need to continue modernizing the country’s nuclear triad, noting the threats posed by Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton said at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on March 21 that this modernization effort covers not only the nuclear weapons themselves and their delivery platforms but the nuclear command, control and communications system as well, the U.S. Space Command website reported Friday.

Echoing Cotton’s sentiments, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said during the same hearing, “We have competitors who are modernizing and diversifying and expanding their nuclear arsenals.”

Plumb went on to discuss the fiscal year 2025 budget the Department of Defense is requesting for the modernization effort. The budget request includes $49.2 billion for the nuclear triad, $33.7 billion for space capabilities and $28.4 billion for missile defeat and defense.

“All of these capabilities — nuclear, space and missile defense — remain central to our ability to deter and also central to our ability to prevail in conflict if deterrence fails,” Plumb said.