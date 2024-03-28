New DOD Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Strategy Aims to Elevate Department’s Position in Cyber Domain; Kathleen Hicks Quoted

The Department of Defense has published its new Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Strategy, dubbed DIB CS, to advance the department’s cyber posture.

The plan, which covers fiscal years 2024-2027, is intended to guide the DOD’s internal and partnered cybersecurity efforts and contribute to objectives laid out in earlier strategies, the department said on Thursday.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks , a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, said the DOD has “identified opportunities to bolster cybersecurity of our DIB partners, which will improve our overall cybersecurity of the U.S.”

“As our adversaries continuously seek information about U.S. capabilities, the Department, in coordination with the DIB, must remain resilient against these attacks and succeed through teamwork to defend the Nation,” she added.

Four major goals — strengthening the DOD governance structure for DIB cybersecurity, enhancing the cybersecurity posture of DIB contractors, preserving the resiliency of critical DIB capabilities in a cyber-contested environment and improving collaboration with the DIB — guide the new strategy.

To carry out these objectives, the DOD is working with industry, academia and research and development entities.