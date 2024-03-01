Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks to Review Combined JADC2 Progress, Per Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder

Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, press secretary at the Department of Defense, said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks will travel to California on Sunday to meet with servicemembers and observe the department’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control efforts through the Project Convergence Capstone 4.

“Viewing this experimentation will enable Deputy Secretary Hicks to gain better insight into the challenges that impact JADC-2 implementation across our Joint Force and the outcomes of experimentation exercises,” Ryder said Thursday during a press briefing.

In response to a question during the briefing, the press secretary noted that the trip to Camp Pendleton and Fort Irwin in California will provide Hicks, a 2024 Wash100 awardee, an opportunity to witness the continued progress with CJADC2.

“And so they’re going to have the opportunity to experiment with technologies, operate at a theater level versus a tactical level, but do it in a way that enables us to better synchronize and synthesize our operations when it comes to operating as a Joint Force,” Ryder added.

Hicks announced at a symposium in February that DOD reached minimum viable capability for CJADC2, according to DOD News.

CJADC2 is DOD’s approach to building material and non-material platforms to deliver decision and information advantage to commanders.

