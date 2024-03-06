Harry Coker Offers Update on Federal Initiatives to Implement National Cybersecurity Strategy

The Office of the National Cyber Director has presented some of the efforts the federal government has launched to implement the five pillars of the National Cybersecurity Strategy introduced by the Biden administration in March 2023.

The strategy’s five pillars are defending critical infrastructure, disrupting and dismantling threat actors, shaping market forces to drive security and resilience, investing in a resilient future and forging international partnerships to achieve shared goals, National Cyber Director Harry Coker wrote in a White House blog post published Monday.

Initiatives across those pillars include ONCD’s development and publication of multiple exercise scenarios for various sectors, including public health, water and maritime transportation; the release of a summary of the Department of Defense’s new Cyber Strategy; and the creation of the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy within the State Department.

Of the 69 initiatives outlined in the first iteration of the National Cybersecurity Strategy’s implementation plan, federal agencies completed more than 20 programs, according to Coker.

