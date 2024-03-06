Commission on PPBE Reform Outlines Recommendations to Strengthen Defense Resource Planning

The Commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Reform, or PPBE, has released a set of recommendations for transforming and strengthening the Department of Defense’s resourcing processes to meet the current and future demands of the national security environment.

The PPBE Reform Commission’s final report outlines 28 recommendations divided into five critical areas of reform: improving the alignment of budgets to strategy; fostering innovation and adaptability; strengthening relationships between the Pentagon and Congress; modernizing data analytics and business systems; and upskilling the resourcing workforce.

First on the recommendations list are transformational changes to strengthen the connection between DOD’s strategy and resource allocation processes by instituting a new Defense Resourcing System.

To create a more flexible and agile resourcing process, the proposed DRS will focus on three processes: strategy, resource allocation and execution.

Key recommendations include establishing continuous planning and analysis, transforming the budget structure, mitigating problems arising from continuing resolutions and improving training for personnel involved in defense resourcing.

Commission Chair Robert Hale said the final report was based on extensive research and input from more than 400 interviews with 1100 interviewees.