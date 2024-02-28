USAF Leaders Gen. David Allvin & Frank Kendall Call for Urgent Military Optimization

Warfighting today has reached “a time of consequence,” according to Gen. David Allvin , chief of staff for the U.S. Air Force .

During a Brookings Institution-hosted discussion, Allvin noted that though distractions and complexity in modern warfare may obscure this idea, those who can look ahead and make important decisions “will look back in at ourselves and be proud,” the Department of Defense said on Wednesday.

The Air Force recently introduced major changes designed to develop people, generate readiness, project power and develop capabilities in both the near- and long- term to stay at the forefront of great power competition.

“We are moving forward with a sense of urgency to ensure we are ready to deter and, if necessary, win,” said Frank Kendall , secretary of the Air Force and a 2024 Wash100 Award winner. He emphasized that the U.S. can no longer delay its military modernization.

Allvin said that in the future, the USAF needs to be able to operate in more contested environments at wider ranges, a transformation that calls for more agile force development and joint capabilities. He described this restructuring as a “different way of warfighting.”

“It’s really about adapting our institution to be able to be more conducive for the environment, which is more fast paced, rapid, where opportunities come and go faster,” he said.

One way the DOD is shaping the future of the U.S. military is through the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative, which aims to enhance connectivity between DOD components and allies.