US Government, 9 Other Countries Advance Shared Principles for 6G Technology R&D

The governments of the U.S., Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Sweden, South Korea, Japan and the U.K. have issued a joint statement advancing shared principles for the research and development of 6G wireless communication systems.

The countries outlined six shared principles and the first three are trusted technology that is protective of national security; secure, resilient and protective of privacy; and global industry-led and inclusive standard setting and international collaborations, the White House said Monday.

The other three principles are cooperation to enable open and interoperable innovation; affordability, sustainability and global connectivity; and spectrum and manufacturing.

Under spectrum and manufacturing, the governments want to advance 6G technologies that have resilient and secure supply chains and foster a competitive market along the information and communications technology value chain worldwide.