MARCORSYSCOM & PEO Land Systems Reorganize, Aim for More Responsive Acquisition Enterprise

Marine Corps Systems Command, the acquisition command of the U.S. Marine Corps, and Program Executive Office Land Systems, which handles the acquisition and sustainment of Marine Corps ground systems, are undergoing a structural reorganization to address the challenges posed by an era of renewed great power competition.

MARCORSYSCOM said Monday the reorganization covers the streamlining of decision-making processes, the harmonization of organizational structures and the strategic alignment of programs, all with the aim of hastening the delivery of capabilities needed in order to ensure victory in future conflicts.

MCSC commander Brig. Gen. David Walsh noted the need to “pick up the pace of capability delivery,” adding, “We will provide the Marines with the right equipment at the right time.”

For its part, PEO LS will undergo “targeted realignments and deliberate consolidation” of programs to allow the organization “to better meet the evolving demands of modern warfare and operational efficiency.”

Land Systems Program Executive Officer Stephen Bowdren described the moves as “key first steps on a path to a more rapid and responsive Marine Corps acquisition enterprise.”