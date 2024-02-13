How to Position Your Company for Growth in the Space Market

The space domain is experiencing record-breaking growth with more commercial space companies than ever before entering the domain. As competition increases, it’s important for space companies to strengthen their brands, expand their addressable markets and build deeper relationships with key customers.

Potomac Officers Club events like the 2024 Space Summit on March 5 offer companies unparalleled opportunities to connect with government officials, communicate their messaging and make their voice heard in the government contracting sector. Register here to attend, or click here to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

Here are the top four reasons to join the summit as an exhibitor sponsor :

1. Brand awareness and visibility

Sponsoring POC events can put your brand in front of a large, targeted audience. Your company’s logo, materials and other messaging will be seen throughout the event, increasing your brand recognition and awareness. You can also leverage the massive media footprint POC and its parent company Executive Mosaic have in the market to reach an audience of more than 300,000 government and GovCon professionals.

TribalCo sponsored POC’s Annual Defense R&D Summit in January. Photo by Andrew Noh.

2. Lead generation and networking

POC events offer opportunities to connect with potential customers and partners face-to-face. Exhibitor sponsor booths allow you to showcase your company’s products and services while collecting leads from interested attendees. 100 percent of POC event attendees are director level are above, making our networking events among the most productive and elite in the sector.

Booz Allen sponsored POC’s Defense R&D Summit. Photo by Andrew Noh.

3. Customer engagement

Sponsoring a POC event can help you build goodwill and positive associations with your target audience and customer base. By engaging with customers directly, sponsors can receive valuable feedback and insights into customers’ needs and preferences.

Recorded Future representatives engage with attendees at POC’s Defense R&D Summit. Photo by Andrew Noh.

4. Thought leadership and industry positioning

POC books headline speakers that talk about headline topics, and we are well-known as an industry leader in GovCon events. Leaders from space agencies like NASA, SDA, MDA, Space Force, NGA, Space Command, NRO will be speaking at our Space Summit, and supporting the event gives your company a chance to be seen as a competitor in the market. Sponsoring POC events can help you establish your company and its executives as thought leaders in your field.